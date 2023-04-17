Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court

Bachcare keeps its service fee irrespective of cancellation. (Image: Bachcare)

The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings against accommodation platform operator Bachcare, accusing it of offering unfair terms relating to cancellations and service fees.The regulator is seeking declarations from the high court that some of Bachcare’s previous and existing contract terms are unfair, which would prevent the platform operator from using them in the future. The unfair terms singled out by the commission include the guest facing a loss of up to 100% if they cancel a booking irrespective of how far in advance,...