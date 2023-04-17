Menu
Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court

Bachcare keeps its service fee irrespective of cancellation. (Image: Bachcare)
Staff reporters
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings against accommodation platform operator Bachcare, accusing it of offering unfair terms relating to cancellations and service fees.The regulator is seeking declarations from the high court that some of Bachcare’s previous and existing contract terms are unfair, which would prevent the platform operator from using them in the future. The unfair terms singled out by the commission include the guest facing a loss of up to 100% if they cancel a booking irrespective of how far in advance,...
Food prices smash another 30-year record
Economy chart

Food prices smash another 30-year record

Food prices increased by 12.1% in the 12 months to the end of March, the biggest annual increase since 1989.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Opinion

Bloomberg: Taking Crimea from Putin has become ‘Operation Unthinkable’: Max Hastings

It remains militarily unlikely that Vladimir Putin can be dispossessed of Crimea.

Bloomberg 11:15am
Finance

Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m

The final cost will depend on whether the product is found to have been faulty.

Jenny Ruth 10:20am
Two councils appealing high court three waters ruling
Law & Regulation

The now revamped three waters reforms set a worrying precedent – Timaru mayor.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics
Finance Analysis

The deals are still coming, if not at a previous breakneck speed.

Paul McBeth 14 Apr 2023
More litigation over Stanley Construction
Infrastructure

Receivers sue liquidators for $1.1m.

Victoria Young 14 Apr 2023
Over 700 people banned by Companies Office since 2017
Law & Regulation

Several provisions allow authorities to stop people from managing companies.

Ella Somers 13 Apr 2023