Commerce Commission warns freight forwarders over alleged cartel agreements

Oliver Lewis

Wed, 02 Nov 2022

The Commerce Commission has ended its long-running investigation into cartel conduct in the international freight forwarding industry with warning letters to eight companies. Earlier this year, the commission got a win in the high court when the court found against two companies, Mondiale Freight Services and Oceanbridge Shipping, for entering into cartel agreements with their competitors. Mondiale, the largest privately owned freight forwarder in New Zealand, was fined $4.9 million. Oceanbridge was fined $4.6m. The court also imposed...

