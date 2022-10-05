See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission warns 'sustainable' business about cartel-like behaviour

Greg Hurrell

Greg Hurrell
Wed, 05 Oct 2022

Commerce Commission warns 'sustainable' business about cartel-like behaviour
Regulator warns over cartel like communications (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 05 Oct 2022
RELATED
New Zealand-based sustainable packaging business The Better Packaging Co has been warned by the Commerce Commission about what could have been perceived as an attempt to enter a cartel agreement.The regulator was concerned an approach by the company could have been an attempt at a “customer allocation” agreement with a competitor, where the two companies would not try to poach each other’s customers. The warning was to the company and a director, Rebecca Percasky, also known as Rebecca Plummer.One of the company’s compet...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Law & Regulation
Jami-Lee Ross not guilty of fraud, High Court rules
Staff reporters | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

The Serious Fraud Office charged seven people over donations to the Labour and National parties in 2017 and 2018. 

Economy FREE
Crown’s books reveal better than expected $9.7b deficit
Staff reporters | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

The crown’s accounts for the 12 months ended June 30 showed a $9.7 billion deficit, instead of the predicted $19b shortfall.

Economy
Reserve Bank hikes to 3.5% as economists predict further rises
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

Economists weren't surprised by the move but the statement's firm undertone gave the New Zealand dollar a lift as the interest rate differential with Australia spreads.  

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.