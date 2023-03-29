Menu
Company directors can't ignore environmental risks – Chapman Tripp

(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 29 Mar 2023
Company directors need to wake up to their legal duties to manage nature-related risks,says a legal opinion from law firm Chapman Tripp.That advice was produced for the Aotearoa Circle, a registered charity that describes itself as a coalition of public and private sector leaders “committed to reversing the decline of New Zealand’s natural capital”.The charity had asked Chapman Tripp for a legal opinion on the written question: “To what extent (if at all) are New Zealand company directors required to take nature-related...
Cracks showing after rate hikes – Nikko Asset Management
Finance

Cracks showing after rate hikes – Nikko Asset Management

New Zealand is likely to have a “job-rich recession”. 

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Infrastructure

Union warns against Ports of Auckland review

Auckland council is gauging interest in an operating company/property company model with land-release timeframes.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Union warns against Ports of Auckland review
Retail

Fixing skills shortages top of hospo wishlist

The Restaurant Association of NZ's election-year manifesto seeks to bend the ear of politicians before promises are made and budgets are locked in. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Fixing skills shortages top of hospo wishlist

Lawyer's behaviour 'aggressive' and 'stressful'
Law & Regulation

Lawyer's behaviour 'aggressive' and 'stressful'

Senior lawyer Murray Tingey faced a disciplinary tribunal today.

Riley Kennedy 28 Mar 2023
GMO law reform is long overdue, says bio-tech summit
Law & Regulation

GMO law reform is long overdue, says bio-tech summit

The biotech industry needs to be transparent about the risks of gene editing.

Greg Hurrell 28 Mar 2023
Swann in dispute over building company shares
Finance

Swann in dispute over building company shares

A $50,000 payment is the only thing standing in the way of Swann being issued shares, the court heard.

Riley Kennedy 28 Mar 2023
Another Du Val fund shuts off the tap
Property

Another Du Val fund shuts off the tap

The embattled Auckland property developer has suspended payments in its build-to-rent fund, after already locking out mortgage fund investors.

Brent Melville 28 Mar 2023