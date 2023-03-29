Company directors can't ignore environmental risks – Chapman Tripp

(Image: Getty)

Company directors need to wake up to their legal duties to manage nature-related risks,says a legal opinion from law firm Chapman Tripp.That advice was produced for the Aotearoa Circle, a registered charity that describes itself as a coalition of public and private sector leaders “committed to reversing the decline of New Zealand’s natural capital”.The charity had asked Chapman Tripp for a legal opinion on the written question: “To what extent (if at all) are New Zealand company directors required to take nature-related...