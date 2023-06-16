Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Countdown pharmacies still open during licence consultation

It's business as usual at Countdown pharmacies, like this one at Wainuiomata, says head pharmacist Jeremy Armes. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 16 Jun 2023
Both Countdown and the Ministry of Health say they are still digesting the June 15 high court ruling that invalidated the pharmacy licences of at least two Countdown pharmacies.Justice Cheryl Gwyn found that licences granted by the Ministry of Health to operate Countdown pharmacies were unlawful and invalid. She ruled that the pharmacist shareholder in the Countdown pharmacy company GDL RX NO8 Limited (RX8) did not have full control of company decision-making, as required by the Medicines Act. That was because the company structure al...
Business of Sport: NZ Rugby+ is more likely to be a Toyota than an Audi
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: NZ Rugby+ is more likely to be a Toyota than an Audi

Is NZ Rugby launching a direct-to-consumer streaming business?

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Infrastructure

Ocean Flyer seagliders skimming into Whāngarei

A company with 25 next-gen seagliders on order has signed an MOU with Northport.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
Ocean Flyer seagliders skimming into Whāngarei
Politics

Stuart Nash cleared in cabinet report

The report found no extra ministerial communications between Nash and his donors.

Ella Somers 10:33am
Stuart Nash cleared in cabinet report

More Law & Regulation

High court quashes Countdown pharmacy licences
Retail

High court quashes Countdown pharmacy licences

Independent pharmacists are celebrating what they call a David and Goliath victory.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
WorkSafe – not working for employers or employees
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: WorkSafe – not working for employers or employees

NZ's health and safety regulator has a vital role to play, but is it succeeding?

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
New self-identification process for birth certificates goes live
Law & Regulation

New self-identification process for birth certificates goes live

The law change also introduced the choice of a 'non-binary' category.

Staff reporters 15 Jun 2023
No action from probe into Chorus contract terms
Markets

No action from probe into Chorus contract terms

The question of unbundling fibre won't be asked for a couple more years.  

Paul McBeth 15 Jun 2023