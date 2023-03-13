Menu
DealWatch: A time of opportunity?

DealWatch: A time of opportunity?
DLA Piper special counsel Aoife O’Gorman says distressed M&A is on the rise. (Image: DLA Piper)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
Cautiously optimistic is how dealmakers should be feeling, says DLA Piper special counsel Aoife O’Gorman as businesses face macroeconomic turbulence. “We're picking 2023 to be a year of managing inflationary and pricing challenges; a year of some distressed M&A activity and a year of strategic takeovers. “We expect to see those with access to capital and healthy reserves to look at refining their mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy and position themselves to capitalise on appetisin...
Economy

Govt's depreciation plan for advanced manufacturing

NZ manufacturers might benefit from more generous assistance to invest in new equipment, says a new government plan.

Staff reporters 3:25pm
Finance

IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure

NZ's stock market reacted after US authorities announced a SVB backstop.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Finance

NZ depositors have no reason to fear bank losses

Legislation going through parliament will formalise the de-facto insurance the government provides.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm

More Law & Regulation

Finance

Jenny Ruth: Reserve Bank needs to check its facts

The Reserve Bank's chief economist has accused banks of profiteering.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Finance

Liquidators of Regus-owned Bizdojo claw back $200k

The company was moved into liquidation in August last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Disciplinary hearing against CTV building-linked engineer

The man whose firm designed the CTV building will appear before a disciplinary hearing in August.

Oliver Lewis 10 Mar 2023