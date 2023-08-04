Menu
EA and Transpower stand by Buller Electricity fees hike

A 400% increase in charges to get power into the West Coast is being challenged in court. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 04 Aug 2023
The Electricity Authority and Transpower are not required to consider the socio-economic impacts of large connection charge hikes faced by Buller Electricity, the high court in Wellington has heard.Lines company Buller Electricity (BEL) sought a judicial review over changes to the transmission pricing methodology (TPM), which has resulted in fees it pays to Transpower going up by more than 400%. The new TPM gives Transpower the discretion to reclassify lines from interconnection to connection assets. In BEL’s case that affects around...
