Ecolibrium Biologicals and its plastic-eating biota research bought out of receivership

The team at Ecolibrium Biologicals has been working on plastic-eating biota. (Image: Ecolibrium)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
An investment company jointly owned by the chair of Orion Health and the co-founder of Synlait has stepped in to buy a primary sector research company which is in receivership.Formed in 2017, Ecolibrium Biologicals Holdings Limited (EBHL) developed NZ native natural alternatives to chemical sprays used in the agricultural and horticultural industries. The sprays are fungal and bacterial metabolite-based. It made Slug-em and Dawn natural products and had in the pipeline products using two bacteria that could potentially be used in biopestic...
Markets Free

NZ market flat as US inflation data surprises

In the US, the consumer price index for November rose 0.1% on the month, versus a forecast for a 0.3% gain. 

Ella Somers 6:06pm
Infrastructure

Kāinga Ora slashes building times and red tape

Kāinga Ora says it's loading up debt to clear a backlog of work.

Greg Hurrell 5:30pm
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 4:58pm

More Law & Regulation

Law & Regulation

Greyhound industry could face closure

The greyhound industry could be shut down or strictly monitored.

Staff reporters 2:55pm
Markets

FMA brings manipulation charges against Auckland investor

Rua Biosciences is not a party to the action.

Staff reporters 11:25am
Finance

Moola liquidators trying to find buyer for loan book

The company went under despite a report finding net profit in the non-banking sector grew by 56.8% this year. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Multibillion-dollar uncertainties in Building Act analysis

The costs of the energy performance ratings scheme would fall almost entirely on building owners.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am