Ecolibrium Biologicals and its plastic-eating biota research bought out of receivership

The team at Ecolibrium Biologicals has been working on plastic-eating biota. (Image: Ecolibrium)

An investment company jointly owned by the chair of Orion Health and the co-founder of Synlait has stepped in to buy a primary sector research company which is in receivership.Formed in 2017, Ecolibrium Biologicals Holdings Limited (EBHL) developed NZ native natural alternatives to chemical sprays used in the agricultural and horticultural industries. The sprays are fungal and bacterial metabolite-based. It made Slug-em and Dawn natural products and had in the pipeline products using two bacteria that could potentially be used in biopestic...