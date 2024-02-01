Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Eric Watson puts up a fight over bankruptcy

Eric Watson puts up a fight over bankruptcy
(Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 01 Feb 2024
Expat businessman Eric Watson appears to be trying to put up a fight over his bankruptcy.The liquidators of his Cullen Investments had been chasing him for roughly $57.4 million, plus interest, relating to loans he made to himself from the company.KPMG took control of the entities just over four years ago after the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) won a tax judgment against it, ruling the group was liable to pay $51.4m.Cullen Investments was part of Watson’s Cullen Group – a “complex” structure of entities spanning NZ and...
Shane Jones explores guarantees for gas sector
Policy

Shane Jones explores guarantees for gas sector

Jones's remarks follow OMV's failure to sell its NZ assets so far.

Pattrick Smellie 3:40pm
Media Ministerial Briefings

Threats to media, arts, culture and heritage sectors identified

Threat posed by online platforms to traditional broadcasters highlighted. 

Daniel Dunkley 1:25pm
Threats to media, arts, culture and heritage sectors identified
Markets

Airports launch appeal to ComCom's regulatory plans

A 'step backwards' in promoting regulatory certainty, airports say.

Brent Melville 12:12pm
Airports launch appeal to ComCom's regulatory plans

More Law & Regulation

Airports launch appeal to ComCom's regulatory plans
Markets

Airports launch appeal to ComCom's regulatory plans

A 'step backwards' in promoting regulatory certainty, airports say.

Brent Melville 12:12pm
Regulatory overhang on SkyCity should fade in time
Markets

Regulatory overhang on SkyCity should fade in time

Analysts Adrian Allbon and Nick Yeo have a target price of $3.00.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Former National MP Aaron Gilmore disputing liquidator's rights
Law & Regulation

Former National MP Aaron Gilmore disputing liquidator's rights

The company is now estimated to owe $1.6m.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Stampede to PIEs as trust tax change looms
Finance

Stampede to PIEs as trust tax change looms

PIEs will be much more attractive once trusts are taxed at 39%.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am