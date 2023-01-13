Menu
Eric Watson's friend and brother fail in US court bid

Eric Watson's friend and brother fail in US court bid
Kea thought Eric Watson was trying to avoid satisfying the UK judgment by squirrelling away his money with friends and family. (Image: Facebook)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 13 Jan 2023
The brother and a friend of Eric Watson have failed in a US appeal to formally distance themselves from a UK court ruling against the NZ expat businessman. Richard Watson and Timothy Connell were seeking to protect themselves and their companies against further litigation from Kea Investments, which won a case against Eric Watson in the UK in 2018.But the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit upheld rulings of district courts in Florida and Georgia that they had no jurisdiction over Kea.The appeals court decision describe...
