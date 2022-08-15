See full details
Law & Regulation

Fate of 'faulty' cladding in the balance as appeal court mulls submissions

Greg Hurrell
Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Leaky buildings at Armoy Place in Botany Downs were among many that had to be reclad. (Image: NZME)
Last year, a group of homeowners failed to convince the high court that a flawed cladding product damaged their homes. After two weeks of submissions, both parties are waiting for Wellington’s court of appeal to decide if James Hardie’s fibreboard product was fit for purpose or not. The core of James Hardie’s case was that its Harditex fibreboard cladding was a sound product. Where houses built with Harditex had leaked, it was shown to be down to poor design and building practices.The homeowners argued that the fibre...

