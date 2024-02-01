Menu
Former National MP Aaron Gilmore disputing liquidator's rights

Aaron Gilmore. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 01 Feb 2024
The liquidator of Aaron Gilmore’s property investment entity appears to have locked horns with the former National MP.Gilmore’s Cow Power Investments was put into liquidation in June after the failed Wellington city council candidate had refused to pay body corporate fees for four Wellington apartments owned by his trust – Mighty Rocket – which he’s previously described as a “private equity investor”.St Pauls Apartments' body corporate issued a statutory demand for $16,625 for un...
US Fed signals cuts are possible but not imminent, holds rates steady
World

US Fed signals cuts are possible but not imminent, holds rates steady

Central bank abandoned formal guidance that had kept hikes on the table.

The Wall Street Journal 9:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, February 01, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: How to avoid being replaced by AI

With technologist and educator Frances Valintine.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
