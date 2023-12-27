Menu
Founder and receiver clash over startup liquidation and sale

Opum Technologies was started by Andrew McDaid in 2016. (Image: Opum)
John Anthony
Wed, 27 Dec 2023
A startup that uses artificial intelligence to help people recover from knee injuries has been placed into liquidation and a feud has broken out between its founder and receivers, with both parties wanting an examination of the events leading up to the company being placed into receivership.Opum Technologies went into receivership in July owing $2.5 million, and was placed into liquidation recently after receivers, who sold the business for $950,000 in September, made an application at the request of Opum’s lenders.Receiver Jared Booth of...
