High-profile Auckland lawyer faces disciplinary tribunal

(Images: iStockphoto)

A high-powered Auckland lawyer is due to appear before a specialist tribunal next week on an unspecified charge. Murray Tingey, a top-rated barrister specialising in restructuring and insolvency, is appearing in front of the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal on March 28 and 29.The matter was referred to the tribunal by one of the two national standards committees set up by the New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa to hear complaints against lawyers.There are 22 standards committees, according to the Law Society webs...