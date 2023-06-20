Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

How a Wainuiomata chemist took on Countdown and won

How a Wainuiomata chemist took on Countdown and won
Wainuiomata pharmacist Clive Cannons' nickname is "the happy chemist". (Image: Clive's Chemist)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 20 Jun 2023
Suburban chemist Clive Cannons took on supermarket giant Countdown when it brought pharmacy services to Wainuiomata. That led ultimately to a June 15 ruling by the high court in Wellington that Countdown’s pharmacy licences were "unlawful” and “invalid" and a headache for the Ministry of Health (MOH) that granted those licences.The court ruled that the pharmacist shareholders did not have full control of the Countdown pharmacy companies as required by the Medicines Act. While the two independent pharmacies...
Consumer confidence remains low – Westpac
Retail

Consumer confidence remains low – Westpac

The bank's quarterly index rose 5.4 points but remains in gloomy territory. 

Staff reporters 10:09am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Primary Sector

Hipkins visits a changed China

The prime minister is visiting China amidst headwinds for NZ's exports there.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Hipkins visits a changed China

More Law & Regulation

Judge: Waterstone Insolvency appointment to Claymark subsidiaries invalid
Law & Regulation

Judge: Waterstone Insolvency appointment to Claymark subsidiaries invalid

The judgment was delivered on Monday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Eric Watson’s insider trading trial set for April
Law & Regulation

Eric Watson’s insider trading trial set for April

The businessman is believed to be living in London after a stint in Ibiza, Spain.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
MSD disputes claims it's failing to chase wage subsidy cheats
Law & Regulation

MSD disputes claims it's failing to chase wage subsidy cheats

The ministry said it has recouped $3m from wage subsidy misuse through the courts.

Greg Hurrell 19 Jun 2023
Collapsed Auckland baseball franchise owes $1.7m to creditors
Finance

Collapsed Auckland baseball franchise owes $1.7m to creditors

The first liquidators appointment was invalid. 

Riley Kennedy 19 Jun 2023