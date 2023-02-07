Judge accepts $57m summary judgment claim against Eric Watson

Eric Watson. (Image: NZME)

The judge in the liquidators' case against Eric Watson’s Cullen Investments has accepted a summary judgment totalling $57,463,306.61 against the businessman. Interest and costs were also added.The liquidator said it would seek to bankrupt Watson if the bill wasn't paid. It didn't say how much time Watson would have.After being served last year, the matter was heard at the high court in Auckland this morning by Justice Neil Campbell, with neither Watson nor his counsel appearing.KPMG took control of Watson’s Cullen Invest...