Judge accepts $57m summary judgment claim against Eric Watson

Eric Watson. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
The judge in the liquidators' case against Eric Watson’s Cullen Investments has accepted a summary judgment totalling $57,463,306.61 against the businessman. Interest and costs were also added.The liquidator said it would seek to bankrupt Watson if the bill wasn't paid. It didn't say how much time Watson would have.After being served last year, the matter was heard at the high court in Auckland this morning by Justice Neil Campbell, with neither Watson nor his counsel appearing.KPMG took control of Watson’s Cullen Invest...
Finance

Tech company Protempo put into receivership

McGrathNicol was appointed receiver on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 2:38pm
Environment

Tyres, batteries, plastics will have to be recycled

The first stewardship schemes should be in place this year, with most others following in 2024 and 2025.

Greg Hurrell 06 Feb 2023
Law & Regulation

Oil companies ready for biofuel obligation

BP will spend $45 million on infrastructure upgrades.

Greg Hurrell 03 Feb 2023
Energy

Court action over 400% increase in charges

Buller Electricity's transmission charges will go from $400,000 to $2.4m.

Ian Llewellyn 03 Feb 2023