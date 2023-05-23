Menu
Legal workers' union calls for paid overtime

Three in four legal workers surveyed said they usually worked overtime. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 23 May 2023
The average legal worker is doing nearly an extra day a week of overtime, according to newly published survey results.The Aotearoa Legal Workers’ Union (ALWU), which carried out the survey, is using the finding to lobby for paid overtime, asserting it will help address law firm culture issues.“Right now, partners at law firms don’t need to manage their staff properly because there’s no cost to them for making employees work long hours,” ALWU co-president Oliver Neas said.“Paid overtime will push firms to prop...
