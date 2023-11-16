Menu
Lines drawn over whether Serato sale will crimp competition

Rock the microphone. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
The proposed US$65 million (NZ$108m) sale of DJ software maker Serato to hardware manufacturer AlphaTheta has divided submissions between DJs and tech investors who support it and a rival hardware maker and retailer who don’t. The Commerce Commission sought submissions on whether the deal will result in vertical integration, meaning the enlarged AlphaTheta and Serato business will be able to squeeze out rivals in the domestic DJ market. It received eight submissions, including opposition from hardware maker InMusic, which drew a...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 16, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 16, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

Auckland housing helps drive market, sales up 20%

Queenstown-Lakes house prices continue to surge, up 6% to more than $1.3 million.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Technology

Business of Tech podcast: Parkable’s ramping up, will it outgrow NZ?

Parkable founder Toby Littin looks ahead as the company gains steam worldwide.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Finance

Tertiary Education Commission deemed provider to be a "financial and reputational risk".

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Ours Not Mines is seeking a judicial review against the Hauraki District Council.

Greg Hurrell 15 Nov 2023
Retail

Supercar giveaway winner goes after promotion runners. 

Oliver Lewis 15 Nov 2023
Law & Regulation

The OIO chose not to refer the transaction to the finance minister’s office.

Paul McBeth 15 Nov 2023