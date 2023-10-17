Menu
Liquidator David Thomas censured over 'unprofessional' actions

David Thomas. (Image: LinkedIn).
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
Tauranga insolvency practitioner David Thomas has been censured by the profession’s watchdog over what it described as “unprofessional” actions and procedures “below standard and unacceptable”.Given his guilty pleas and cooperation with the disciplinary action, he managed to skip a fine but must pay a supervisor to meet with him weekly.Thomas, who has operated his insolvency practice Don’t Be Limited since 2010, is the first case where charges against a non-member licensed insolvency practitioner have be...
Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil
Primary Sector

Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil

The two dairy giants agreed to sell DPA Brazil for about $210 million.

Rebecca Howard 10:58am
Media

Government’s RNZ and TVNZ letters reveal financial strain

The published letters come as National prepares to form a new coalition government.

Daniel Dunkley 9:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
