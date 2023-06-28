Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

New gaming compliance rules 'impossible' to enforce

New gaming compliance rules 'impossible' to enforce
(Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
Smaller gaming operators say changes being rolled out by the regulator are impractical and could see a host of the more than 1,000 class 4 gaming licensees fall foul of the rules.The gaming regulator, the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), defines a class 4 licence as any gaming machine that operates outside a casino.Under a slew of new compliance regulations in the Gambling (Harm Prevention and Minimisation) Amendment Regulations 2023, venues will need to bring in better staff training, ensure better record keeping and do “floor sweep...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Movac gets more Elevate money

Movac has previously secured $30m from the Elevate fund. 

Staff reporters 8:00am
Movac gets more Elevate money
Property

House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end

May marked the first month of positive growth since the market peak in November 2021.

Brent Melville 5:00am
House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end

More Law & Regulation

TAB's Entain deal jumps regulatory hurdle
Law & Regulation

TAB's Entain deal jumps regulatory hurdle

The trans-Tasman agencies have commingled betting pools since 2007. 

Staff reporters 8:55am
Hydro generators get a win in RMA reform rewrite
Law & Regulation

Hydro generators get a win in RMA reform rewrite

Smaller hydro schemes will get longer consents.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Hotchin lawsuit: vendor 'never fully articulated' reduced rent, says agent
Finance

Hotchin lawsuit: vendor 'never fully articulated' reduced rent, says agent

Mark Hotchin is expected to give evidence on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
National vows RMA reforms repeal by Christmas
Law & Regulation

National vows RMA reforms repeal by Christmas

Better to dump five years' work than proceed with flawed reforms, says National.

Pattrick Smellie 27 Jun 2023