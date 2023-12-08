Menu
NZ courts give GenAI thumbs up, with a warning

The release of the guidelines recognises the potential benefits of the tech. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 08 Dec 2023
The judiciary has said the use of generative artificial intelligence in courts and tribunals can be acceptable for certain tasks but warns judges to keep an eye out for misuse of the trending tech.In a series of guidelines for using generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), the judiciary warns that while it can be useful for summarisation, planning a speech or simple administration, care should be taken with legal research or analysis.The guidelines state: “Even with the best prompts, the output may be inaccurate, incomplete, misleading...
