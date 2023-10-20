Menu
NZ Law Society complaint delays Bell Gully claim

NZ Rapid Tests supplied nasal and oral covid-19 tests. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
A complaint to the New Zealand Law Society has pushed out liquidation proceedings brought by Bell Gully against a covid-19 testing company.As BusinessDesk reported earlier this year, the law firm applied to the high court at Auckland in March to place NZ Rapid Tests into liquidation.The matter was previously adjourned to Aug 25.The testing company shares a director, Kody Jenkins, with Let’s Go Beverages, which found itself in court last week over a debt to law firm Lindsay & Francis.Bell Gully and a lawyer acting for NZ Rapid Tests pr...
