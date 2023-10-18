Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Owner of failed builder Podular has 'reasonable defence' against failing to repay loans

Owner of failed builder Podular has 'reasonable defence' against failing to repay loans
One of Podular Homes' concepts. (Image: Podular Homes)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 18 Oct 2023
A creditor to failed builder Podular Housing Systems will have to pursue a full court hearing in its attempt to recover the $1.20 million it says it lent in the company’s last months. Wallace Corporation Limited (WCL) failed in its bid for summary judgment from the high court in Auckland against Podular’s majority shareholder Ilan Gross to repay the money under a personal guarantee he had made.Lawyers for Gross argued that WCL’s own actions in allegedly botching a sale of the company had contributed to the debt not b...
NZ market flattens as investors mull on data
Markets Market close

NZ market flattens as investors mull on data

The local market ended the day flat.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Law & Regulation

Law society ‘disappointed’ as Tingey censured, fined $15k

The society wanted a six-to-nine month suspension.

Riley Kennedy 5:33pm
Law society ‘disappointed’ as Tingey censured, fined $15k
Markets

AFT new FDA approval could be a shot in the arm

Gaining approval for Maxigesic IV could give AFT Pharmaceuticals a boost.

Ben Moore 2:47pm
AFT new FDA approval could be a shot in the arm

More Law & Regulation

Law society ‘disappointed’ as Tingey censured, fined $15k
Law & Regulation

Law society ‘disappointed’ as Tingey censured, fined $15k

The society wanted a six-to-nine month suspension.

Riley Kennedy 5:33pm
DealWatch: playing a long game
Law & Regulation

DealWatch: playing a long game

Big ticket M&A has slowed down. 

Victoria Young 5:00am
Liquidator David Thomas censured over 'unprofessional' actions
Law & Regulation

Liquidator David Thomas censured over 'unprofessional' actions

He has to have a supervisor, Thomas Rodewald, for the next six months.

Riley Kennedy 17 Oct 2023
MicroGEM’s staff went 222 days without pay before resigning
Finance

MicroGEM’s staff went 222 days without pay before resigning

Personal grievances, threatening emails and now a director wants to start again.

Riley Kennedy 17 Oct 2023