Privacy Commissioner launches probe into Mercury IT breach

(Image: Deposit Photos)

The Privacy Commissioner has launched an investigation into the Mercury IT data breach. Mercury IT, described on its Australian website as offering cybersecurity and information technology managed services, was identified as the weak link in a ransomware attack that compromised sensitive data across a range of its clients, including the Ministry of Justice. The attack, originally notified on Nov 30 and publicly disclosed on earlier this month, sparked the compliance investigation, which lets the commissioner's office use its full...