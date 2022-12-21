Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Privacy Commissioner launches probe into Mercury IT breach

Privacy Commissioner launches probe into Mercury IT breach
(Image: Deposit Photos)
Staff reporters
Wed, 21 Dec 2022
The Privacy Commissioner has launched an investigation into the Mercury IT data breach. Mercury IT, described on its Australian website as offering cybersecurity and information technology managed services, was identified as the weak link in a ransomware attack that compromised sensitive data across a range of its clients, including the Ministry of Justice.  The attack, originally notified on Nov 30 and publicly disclosed on earlier this month, sparked the compliance investigation, which lets the commissioner's office use its full...
Markets Free Market Close

NZ market steady as kiwi nosedives against Japanese yen

Markets are getting tired but there are still two more days of trading before the Christmas shutdown.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Primary Sector

Contested methane measure on the table for review

The best measure for the global warming impact of methane emissions remains a live debate.

Pattrick Smellie 4:40pm
Law & Regulation

Tiger Brokers admits to breaches of AML/CFT law

The online share trading platform will appear at a penalty hearing.

Staff reporters 3:44pm

More Law & Regulation

Primary Sector

Contested methane measure on the table for review

The best measure for the global warming impact of methane emissions remains a live debate.

Pattrick Smellie 4:40pm
Law & Regulation

Tiger Brokers admits to breaches of AML/CFT law

The online share trading platform will appear at a penalty hearing.

Staff reporters 3:44pm
Finance

PwC partners failed to identify threats to independence in Wynyard audit

The investigation relates to the audit of Wynyard Group's 2015 accounts.

Riley Kennedy 2:00pm
Opinion

Natasha Wilson: Covid isn't taking a Christmas break

More than 42,000 covid-19 cases were reported last week.

Natasha Wilson 5:00am