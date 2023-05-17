Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

PwC Australia woes confined to West Island

PwC Australia woes confined to West Island
PwC NZ hasn't been caught up in its Australian sister's woes. (Image: Precinct Properties)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 17 May 2023
The self-inflicted woes besetting PwC Australia haven’t crept across the Tasman, with government agencies confident there hasn’t been a similar misuse of tax information in New Zealand. The Australian arm of the global Big Four brand is grappling with the fallout of its leak of confidential federal government plans to clients, including as part of its own efforts to win business in Silicon Valley. PwC is a network of separate firms that are each their own separate legal entity, but do work together to make it easier for th...
Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate
Technology

Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate

A major industry transformation plan was quietly released on Monday, but why?

Dileepa Fonseka 10:05am
Property

Unrealised losses push Argosy into the red

Despite a drop in the value of its properties, Argosy’s net property income rose 7.3%.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Unrealised losses push Argosy into the red
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 17, 2023

More Law & Regulation

‘Inoffensive’ directors’ duties bill gets tongues wagging
Policy

‘Inoffensive’ directors’ duties bill gets tongues wagging

Nothing is stopping B corporations from existing.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Retirement village clampdown might sap competition
Policy

Retirement village clampdown might sap competition

The big players are well-positioned if regulators get itchy for change. 

Paul McBeth 15 May 2023
Pillow Talk brothel owner gets tax evasion conviction
Law & Regulation

Pillow Talk brothel owner gets tax evasion conviction

Failure to pay tax on brothel income has earned a Wellington man home detention.

Staff reporters 12 May 2023
Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement
Property

Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement

 Legal negligence cost Spencer on Byron owners millions. 

Paul McBeth 11 May 2023