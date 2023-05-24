Menu
Settlement in CBL mega-trial nears

CBL Corporation's Peter Harris outside the high court at Auckland (Image: BusinessDesk)
Victoria Young
Wed, 24 May 2023
Investors in two class actions filed after the collapse of CBL Corporation are weeks away from signing off a settlement in their civil suit.However, a high court judge last night restrained BusinessDesk from publishing further information about the settlement, pending a court hearing.The collapse of the listed insurer that once had a market cap of $747 million attracted a swathe of litigation, including from a group known as the Livingstone shareholder claimants (after their lead claimant Basil Livingstone), and another known as the Harbour cla...
Two sheep health products banned in NZ
Primary Sector

Two sheep health products banned in NZ

Concerns were raised about the products last year.

Riley Kennedy 12:15pm
Infrastructure

Ferry replacement cost pressures "significant"

The government is working with KiwiRail as it carries out a review of the project.

Oliver Lewis 11:10am
Ferry replacement cost pressures "significant"
Transport

How the $100m hydrogen 'rebate' will work

Bridging the gap to fossil fuel pricing.

Brent Melville 10:00am
How the $100m hydrogen 'rebate' will work

More Law & Regulation

Moola's parent owes creditors at least $15.5m
Finance

Moola's parent owes creditors at least $15.5m

The business collapsed late last year.

Riley Kennedy 9:15am
Greenpeace appeal questions hydrogen plant pivot
Law & Regulation

Greenpeace appeal questions hydrogen plant pivot

Greenpeace and six Taranaki hapū both oppose a hydrogen plant, but for different reasons.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Covid was expected to increase insolvencies. It didn't.
Finance

Covid was expected to increase insolvencies. It didn't.

Against all expectations, personal insolvencies declined during the covid era.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Bell Gully goes after covid-19 testing company
Law & Regulation

Bell Gully goes after covid-19 testing company

The top law firm has applied to place NZ Rapid Tests into liquidation.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am