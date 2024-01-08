Menu
Stabicraft among boatmakers dragged into copyright dispute

The system in dispute removes the need for an old-fashioned trailer. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Mon, 08 Jan 2024
The copyright battle over an amphibious boat system is moving downstream, where a US millionaire asserting his ownership is lining up against a flotilla of local boating firms, including the award-winning Stabicraft. A family enterprise controlled by Massachusetts businessman Jack Baker is already embroiled in a dispute with the company formerly known as Orion Marine, accusing the company, now called Anura, of breaching copyright over the three-wheel S25 and S25 Gen 2 amphibious systems for boats. Baker’s interest...
Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot
Primary Sector

Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot

The dairy processor has big goals to cut emissions. 

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
Markets

GEO to delist from NZX as it continues search for a buyer

The company hopes to be gone from the stock exchange by Feb 12.

Riley Kennedy 9:30am
GEO to delist from NZX as it continues search for a buyer
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 08, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Law & Regulation

Anglicans get court order to end Parnell City Lodge lease
Property

Anglicans get court order to end Parnell City Lodge lease

'They're trying to get rid of me', says 78-year-old leaseholder. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
No family feast in competing Aussie KFC class suits
Retail

No family feast in competing Aussie KFC class suits

There's no love lost between rival Australian unions representing fast-food workers. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Delta Utilities breaches Employment Relations Act
Law & Regulation Free

Delta Utilities breaches Employment Relations Act

Company will have to make amends with two former employees and maybe other affected staff.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 06 Jan 2024
Russian law firm called in for liquidation checks
Law & Regulation

Russian law firm called in for liquidation checks

Liquidator wants anti-money laundering, sanctions checks.

Oliver Lewis 05 Jan 2024