Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

TAIC report on port deaths fingers poor regulation

TAIC report on port deaths fingers poor regulation
Two stevedore deaths last year sparked an investigation into safety in the occupation. (Image: NZME)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
A report from the Transport Accident Investigation Commission said that insufficient regulation contributed to the deaths of two port workers in Auckland and Lyttleton last year.Donald Grant, 71, was killed on Anzac Day last year after he was struck by coal that was being loaded onto a vessel at the Lyttelton Port Company (LPC).Atiroa Tuaiti, who worked for stevedore contractor Wallace Investments Limited (WIL), was killed less than a week earlier, on April 19, at the Port of Auckland (POAL) after being crushed under a container while working o...
NZX50 sinks to lowest point for 2023
Markets Market close

NZX50 sinks to lowest point for 2023

The S&P/NZX50 index closed at 10,994.08, down 141.505 points or 1.27%.

Staff reporters 6:16pm
Environment

'Finger-in-the-dyke stuff': wilding pine funding

Other invasive plants could be just as big a problem in future.

Greg Hurrell 3:15pm
'Finger-in-the-dyke stuff': wilding pine funding
Media

Doubt over whether MediaWorks can 'continue as a going concern'

MediaWorks incurred a loss of $125.9 million in the financial year ended December 31.

Staff reporters 2:45pm
Doubt over whether MediaWorks can 'continue as a going concern'

More Law & Regulation

TLC Contractors settles with Yakka
Law & Regulation

TLC Contractors settles with Yakka

A liquidation application filed against TLC Contractors by demolition and civil works company Yakka TDC was settled shortly before the action was due to be heard in the high court in Auckland last week.Yakka was seeking money It said was owed for work on 14 townhouses at the 64-h...

Denise McNabb 12:30pm
Serious Fraud Office to appeal findings in CBL criminal case
Law & Regulation

Serious Fraud Office to appeal findings in CBL criminal case

Peter Harris and Carden Mulholland were found not guilty.

Staff reporters 12:25pm
Censured liquidator to hand over file that sparked disciplinary actions
Finance

Censured liquidator to hand over file that sparked disciplinary actions

Thomas was the first person to be hauled before the new watchdog for the profession.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ Law Society complaint delays Bell Gully claim
Law & Regulation

NZ Law Society complaint delays Bell Gully claim

The law firm's liquidation application against a testing company has been pushed out.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am