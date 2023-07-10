Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Te Whatu Ora subsidiary healthAlliance takes IT supplier to court over contract

Te Whatu Ora subsidiary healthAlliance takes IT supplier to court over contract
(Image: Depositphotos)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand subsidiary has taken court action to force an IT supplier to do work it claims it is owed.Court documents reveal the IT supplier involved believed it wasn’t required to help the government-owned subsidiary, HealthAlliance, and claimed that the government supplier was using much more than the 5,000 software licences it had been contracted for.On LinkedIn, HealthAlliance said it delivers digital support and project delivery services to Te Whatu Ora’s Northern region, with a team of more than 6...
AI can protect us from nature, but how do we get there?
Technology

AI can protect us from nature, but how do we get there?

The government may need to build its own AI infrastructure.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Bloomberg

Can a city feed itself?

Cities are exploring the economic benefits of building-based agriculture.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Can a city feed itself?
Primary Sector

Government seeks to calm carbon market panic

James Shaw tries to reduce chaos on the carbon market, but foresters remain unconvinced.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Government seeks to calm carbon market panic

More Law & Regulation

Consentgate: 40 councils could be impacted
Property

Consentgate: 40 councils could be impacted

More than 1,000 properties could be affected by consenting irregularities.

Brent Melville 07 Jul 2023
Why did the PM talk beauty products in China with Premier Li?
Law & Regulation

Why did the PM talk beauty products in China with Premier Li?

Skincare and cosmetics might sound like an odd topic to bring up, but it isn't.

Dileepa Fonseka 07 Jul 2023
Rude shock as entity behind NZ Karen's Diner goes under
Finance

Rude shock as entity behind NZ Karen's Diner goes under

It was tipped into liquidation on Tuesday.

Riley Kennedy 07 Jul 2023
‘Murky’ rules cloud Manawa’s blue-sky projects
Markets

‘Murky’ rules cloud Manawa’s blue-sky projects

The renewable electricity generator continues to seek new options.

Pattrick Smellie 07 Jul 2023