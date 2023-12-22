Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Time running out for tech whiz to avoid bankruptcy

Time running out for tech whiz to avoid bankruptcy
Ashutosh Sharma's 2017 venture Sell My Good came to the attention of the Financial Markets Authority. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 22 Dec 2023
An entrepreneur who claimed to have co-founded a firm with assets worth €1.4 billion has until Feb 1 to pay a debt to his former landlord or risk being made bankrupt.Earlier this year, BusinessDesk published an investigation into Ashutosh Sharma, detailing a number of issues involving high-end properties, including an aborted bid to buy one of the most expensive penthouses in Auckland.The former Auckland Grammar student, who received a ministerial award for innovation in 2017, previously founded an e-commerce platform, Sell My Good, that c...
Silver Lake: New Zealand Rugby board approves landmark capital raise
Sport

Silver Lake: New Zealand Rugby board approves landmark capital raise

The private equity firm has upped its stake in NZR Commercial from 5.71% to 7.5%.

Staff reporters 3:30pm
Law & Regulation

Taranaki green hydrogen project 'back on track' after Greenpeace loses appeal

Expert panel granting fast-track consent did not make errors of law, the court ruled.

Greg Hurrell 3:30pm
Taranaki green hydrogen project 'back on track' after Greenpeace loses appeal
Law & Regulation

ComCom pushes out Serato decision one more time

Summertime livin' is easier when you're not waiting on a regulator. 

Paul McBeth 12:37pm
ComCom pushes out Serato decision one more time

More Law & Regulation

Taranaki green hydrogen project 'back on track' after Greenpeace loses appeal
Law & Regulation

Taranaki green hydrogen project 'back on track' after Greenpeace loses appeal

Expert panel granting fast-track consent did not make errors of law, the court ruled.

Greg Hurrell 3:30pm
ComCom pushes out Serato decision one more time
Law & Regulation

ComCom pushes out Serato decision one more time

Summertime livin' is easier when you're not waiting on a regulator. 

Paul McBeth 12:37pm
'A number of' ELE's staff already found new employment, receivers say
Law & Regulation

'A number of' ELE's staff already found new employment, receivers say

The group relies on the migrant workforce.

Riley Kennedy 21 Dec 2023
Govt outlines Kāinga Ora 'warts and all' review
Property

Govt outlines Kāinga Ora 'warts and all' review

Bill English review in social housing agency will be handed over next March.

Staff reporters 21 Dec 2023