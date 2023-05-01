Menu
Top Auckland school sues Simpson Grierson

St Cuthbert's College is one of New Zealand's best-performing schools for academic results. (Image: St Cuthbert's)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 01 May 2023
A prestigious private girls’ school in Auckland is suing Simpson Grierson over the top law firm's advice regarding a ground lease.The governing board for St Cuthbert’s College lodged a statement of claim in the high court at Auckland on April 18.The Epsom-based school, which charges fees of about $27,000 a year for year 7-13 students, was established more than 100 years ago.The St Cuthbert’s Educational Trust Board, a registered charity with more than $60 million in assets, owns the land under the college, but part of the...
Property Press to close after 45 years
Media

Despite a steady recovery in 2021, the magazine was hit by a recent decline in volumes and rising costs.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
Economy

Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission

The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 12:00pm
Property

New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%

Property market metrics show the national average asking price is now almost $100,000 down on a year ago.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Liquidation for Black Robin Equity subsidiaries
Property

Liquidation for Black Robin Equity subsidiaries

The wholesale property investment firm called in the liquidators on April 19.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths
Law & Regulation

Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths

The charges were lodged after complex investigations and come with a fine of up to $1.5 million.

Oliver Lewis 28 Apr 2023
Law Society re-elects Frazer Barton as president
Law & Regulation

Law Society re-elects Frazer Barton as president

The Anderson Lloyd partner's term has been extended or another 12-month term.

Staff reporters 28 Apr 2023
Former investment company executive facing fraud charges named
Finance

Former investment company executive facing fraud charges named

The charges were brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Staff reporters 28 Apr 2023