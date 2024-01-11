Menu
US vs Japan in tussle for NZ's Serato

Blame it on the Rane. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 11 Jan 2024
Assurances about monopoly power from the Japanese buyer of Auckland-based DJ software company Serato should not be taken at their word, says Serato's American customer, InMusic, in a submission to the New Zealand competition regulator, the Commerce Commission.Nor should Serato believed when it says it's being bought by Yokohama-based AlphaTheta (ATC) when the NZ software firm is "in decline".ATC proposes to pay US$65 million ($104.1m) for Serato, subject to competition and overseas investor approvals in NZ.In a separate respon...
Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – ethical hacker Jackson Henry
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – ethical hacker Jackson Henry

Our full interview with the white-hat hacker, who featured in episode 29.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Technology

Giant leap for Canterbury aerospace industry

Tāwhaki Aerospace Centre's new runway prepares for take-offs.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Giant leap for Canterbury aerospace industry
Opinion

Bloomberg: The danger of talking down immigration down under

Curbing migrant numbers risks jeopardising Australian success story. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
The danger of talking down immigration down under

