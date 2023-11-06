Menu
Waste Management refunds customers $5.6m after incorrect billing

Waste Management sent debt collectors to residential customers who didn't owe money. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
Waste Management New Zealand has refunded $5.6 million to residential customers and is working on refunding more customers after a Commerce Commission investigation found it had likely breached the Fair Trading Act.Following complaints in 2020, the Commerce Commission found the company had sought payments via debt collection from customers who didn’t owe it money. Waste Management, which is owned by Australian investment fund Igneo Infrastructure Partners, is the leader in the country’s waste market, with revenue of $547m...
NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting

Mainfreight was weaker after Maersk's warning on Friday.

Staff reporters 6:00pm
Markets

Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up

The wealth management firm said it was an “opportunity” for shareholders.

Staff reporters 4:53pm
Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up
Finance

Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit

The lender has taken on more than 400 over the past two years.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit

More Law & Regulation

MSD had no unwritten rule not to prosecute covid wage cheats, court rules
Law & Regulation

MSD had no unwritten rule not to prosecute covid wage cheats, court rules

The Gama Foundation claimed MSD had unlawfully failed to properly investigate abuses.

Greg Hurrell 11:07am
Eurekly's Clarke closes door on gate company, owing $3.5m
Property

Eurekly's Clarke closes door on gate company, owing $3.5m

Total liabilities have been listed at $4.3m for the ill-fated gate and fence company.

Brent Melville 9:42am
$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case
Finance

$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case

The unnamed person copped a fine and community detention.

Staff reporters 03 Nov 2023
Supie first sought help from PwC in April
Finance

Supie first sought help from PwC in April

Barely 5% of its customers were "active".

Riley Kennedy 03 Nov 2023