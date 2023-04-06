Wynn Williams to contest Christchurch crown warrant

Mark Zarifeh was appointed Christchurch crown solicitor in 2016 and resigned the warrant last year. (Image: NZME)

The appointment of a new Christchurch crown solicitor next month could break one law firm’s 109-year hold on the position.Raymond Donnelly & Co partner Mark Zarifeh was appointed Christchurch crown solicitor in 2016 and resigned the warrant last year. Fellow partner Barnaby Hawes has been acting crown solicitor since then. The law firm did not respond to requests for comment.The Crown Law Office is holding a fully contestable process to find a replacement and expects to make the appointment next month. It would not say how many a...