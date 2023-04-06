Menu
Wynn Williams to contest Christchurch crown warrant

Mark Zarifeh was appointed Christchurch crown solicitor in 2016 and resigned the warrant last year. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
The appointment of a new Christchurch crown solicitor next month could break one law firm’s 109-year hold on the position.Raymond Donnelly & Co partner Mark Zarifeh was appointed Christchurch crown solicitor in 2016 and resigned the warrant last year. Fellow partner Barnaby Hawes has been acting crown solicitor since then. The law firm did not respond to requests for comment.The Crown Law Office is holding a fully contestable process to find a replacement and expects to make the appointment next month. It would not say how many a...
First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace
Technology

First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace

Dawn Aerospace makes one small step towards reusable spacecraft.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
Media

Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

The investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multimedia digital platform.

Daniel Dunkley 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 6, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
