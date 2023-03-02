Menu
Zuru, Yashili in court over infant formula deal

Zuru was co-founded by brothers Nick (pictured) and Mat Mowbray. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
Consumer products giant Zuru and infant formula producer Yashili are suing each other over a manufacturing agreement gone wrong and a $500,000 bond.Zuru New Zealand filed a statement of claim in the high court at Auckland last August, court records show.Yashili then filed a counterclaim.Both parties allege the other repudiated a manufacturing agreement they had entered into for Yashili to supply Zuru with infant formula products.Founded by NZ brothers Mat and Nick Mowbray, Zuru started as a toymaker but now has a number of retail brands, includ...
