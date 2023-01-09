2022 in review: the annual meeting wrap 

(Image: Depositphotos)

Ella Somers Trainee reporter

funded through

After almost three very long years, companies were back in the business of rubbing shoulders with their shareholders IRL in 2022. No longer were investors having to grill directors about their financial decisions over dodgy internet connections and fuzzy video calls – in-person annual general meetings returned as must-attend events on business – and social – calendars. There were quite a few stand-out moments across the AGMs BusinessDesk attended last year. So many, in fact, that we decided they deserved much more th...