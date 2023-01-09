Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

2022 in review: the annual meeting wrap 

2022 in review: the annual meeting wrap 
(Image: Depositphotos)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Mon, 09 Jan 2023

Trainee reporter
funded through

After almost three very long years, companies were back in the business of rubbing shoulders with their shareholders IRL in 2022. No longer were investors having to grill directors about their financial decisions over dodgy internet connections and fuzzy video calls – in-person annual general meetings returned as must-attend events on business – and social – calendars. There were quite a few stand-out moments across the AGMs BusinessDesk attended last year. So many, in fact, that we decided they deserved much more th...
Finance

Rabobank gets $3m statutory demand made against it dismissed

Warren Phillips tried to say the bank owed him the money when it did not.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: Why the government took Kiwibank back

The resumption of direct government ownership of 100% of Kiwibank is being talked up.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
World

Why a global recession is inevitable

The world is reeling from shocks in geopolitics, energy and economics.

The Economist 5:00am

More Listed Companies

Finance

Finance ministers: no need for crown to own 100% of Air NZ

The airline announced its capital raise in March last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jan 2023
Markets Free Market close

NZ's market continues to be full of new year cheer

Unlike the North Island, New Zealand’s market wasn’t seeing the same “soggy start” to the year, said Devon Funds' Greg Smith.

Ella Somers 05 Jan 2023
Listed Companies

Citi downgrades Xero's earnings growth forecast

Delays in the UK's digitisation of its tax reporting will dent Xero's growth.

Greg Hurrell 05 Jan 2023
Markets Market Close

NZ stocks rally into 2023, Ebos hits an all time high

The S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 114.2 points, or 1%, to 11587.480.

Riley Kennedy 04 Jan 2023