Blockchain company to take 19.99% stake in TradeWindow

TradeWindow CEO AJ Smith (Image: supplied)

Listed customs process software firm TradeWindow had announced an agreement with nChain, which will see the blockchain technology company take a nearly 20% stake in the listed company.The deal, worth $11.1 million, was announced to the NZX this morning.It will include a combination of $2.4m in cash and product and services to the value of $8.7m.Within the product and services, $3.9m would be software engineering resources and $4.8m would be licensed technology and intellectual property.nChain will take a 19.99% stake at an issue price of 39.5c....