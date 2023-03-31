Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

Blockchain company to take 19.99% stake in TradeWindow

Blockchain company to take 19.99% stake in TradeWindow
TradeWindow CEO AJ Smith (Image: supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
Listed customs process software firm TradeWindow had announced an agreement with nChain, which will see the blockchain technology company take a nearly 20% stake in the listed company.The deal, worth $11.1 million, was announced to the NZX this morning.It will include a combination of $2.4m in cash and product and services to the value of $8.7m.Within the product and services, $3.9m would be software engineering resources and $4.8m would be licensed technology and intellectual property.nChain will take a 19.99% stake at an issue price of 39.5c....
Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award
Property

Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award

The philanthropist was recognised at the New Zealander of the Year awards.

Oliver Lewis 10:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023
Policy

Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

National says if it's elected it will turbocharge new renewable power projects.

Ian Llewellyn 8:15am
Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ