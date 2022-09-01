See full details
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare to build new $275m campus in South Auckland

Greg Hurrell

Thu, 01 Sep 2022

(Image: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare)
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare is spending $275 million on a 105-hectare site in South Auckland to establish a second research and development and pilot manufacturing facility.The dual NZX and ASX listed company said the new site in Karaka will complement its existing Highbrook facility in East Tamaki, which is nearing capacity.The land purchase is conditional on Overseas Investment Office approval and will be funded through a mix of operating cashflow and debt.The new campus will be developed over 20-to-30 years with earthworks and core infrastr...

