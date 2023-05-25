Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

Volpara on track to break even as revenue climbs 34%

Volpara on track to break even as revenue climbs 34%
Volpara benefits from US decision. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 25 May 2023
Volpara Health Technologies is on track to break even on an underlying earnings basis after notching up record revenue and scoring a win when the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) required density notification in mammogram reports. The Wellington-based, ASX-listed company narrowed its net loss to $9.8 million in the 12 months ended March 31, from $16.4m a year earlier, as revenue climbed 34% to $35m. That record revenue figure beat Volpara’s initial guidance range of $33.5m to $34.5m. The company reported a loss before inter...
NZME saves Property Press
Property

NZME saves Property Press

The 45 year-old real estate publication will stay in print.

Daniel Dunkley 5:05pm
Policy

Warning on looming logistics staff shortage

Pasifika aren't being well-served by the sector, says a new report.

Paul McBeth 12:40pm
Warning on looming logistics staff shortage
Listed Companies

Mainfreight boosts profit by a fifth to $426.5m

The multinational transport operator's performance was in line with expectations.

Brent Melville 12:27pm
Mainfreight boosts profit by a fifth to $426.5m