a2 Milk's 1H revenue might be stronger than expected

a2 Milk's 1H revenue might be stronger than expected
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
a2 Milk’s revenue might be better than expected at its upcoming first-half result on Feb 19, Forsyth Barr analysts said."[The] mosaic of data points are constructive and potentially indicative of 1H24 revenue upside versus consensus,” Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie and Benjamin Crozier said.The consensus is for revenue of $790.6 million and a reported profit of $69.2m, according to Forsyth Barr.   The consensus underlying profit forecast is for $73.6m. Upside riskA year earlier, revenue was $783.3m and repor...
Economy

The end of digital free trade

Coming up in 2024: India and a WTO round focused on digital tariffs.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Bell Gully succeeds in liquidation bid against testing company

NZ Rapid Tests shares a director with Let's Go Beverages.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Synlait loses director after Bright Dairy resignation
Markets

Synlait director and Bright Dairy CFO Liu Ruibing resigned for 'personal reasons'.

John Anthony 10:00am
NZ sharemarket drifts down ahead of reporting season
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,872.33, down 79.84 points or 0.67%.

Graham Skellern 08 Feb 2024
Gentailers on notice over potential misuse of market power
Markets

Commerce Commission papers reveal what it really thinks about market misuse claims.

Ian Llewellyn 08 Feb 2024
Fletcher Building: cracks widen on blowouts, construction downturn
Property

Auckland convention centre saga overruns amount to $420m over the past year.

Brent Melville 08 Feb 2024