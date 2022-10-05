See full details
ACC cuts carbon intensity of investments by half

ACC's Paul Dyer says investment managers are very driven by benchmarking their performance. (Image: ACC)
ACC has reduced the carbon intensity of its equities investment portfolio by 49% in just three years and is now putting more pressure on its investment managers to go further still.The government-owned corporation recently announced it was adopting new low-carbon benchmarks to measure performance for most of its listed equities investments.ACC is adopting the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target Index (ACWI LCTI) as its global equities benchmark. The index is a benchmark for investors who wish to manage potential risks associated with the transition to...

Primary Sector
Dairy prices head south at latest auction
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

Whole milk powder is now down 25% from March peak. 

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Markets Exclusive
Harmoney shareholders call for share buyback
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

A pair of shareholders who invested in Harmoney's initial public offer have asked the board to consider a share buy-back to bolster the stock.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

