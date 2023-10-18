Menu
AFT new FDA approval could be a shot in the arm

Analyst sentiment is positive after FDA approval of Maxigesic IV. (Image: Hyloris Pharmaceuticals)
Ben Moore
Wed, 18 Oct 2023
AFT Pharmaceuticals had a bump in share price on Wednesday morning following approval of its intravenous post-operative pain relief drug by the United States Food and Drug Administration.Following the announcement of the approval of Maxigesic IV, which came in overnight, the stock lifted 16 cents per share to $3.56 at the open on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX), up from $3.40 at yesterday's close. It has since dipped to $3.50.AFT co-founder and managing director Hartley Atkinson said they were delighted to receive the second appro...
Law & Regulation

Law society ‘disappointed’ as Tingey censured, fined $15k

The society wanted a six-to-nine month suspension.

Riley Kennedy 5:33pm
Owner of failed builder Podular has 'reasonable defence' against failing to repay loans

The high court case hinges on who controlled Podular when its sale collapsed.

Greg Hurrell 3:30pm
