Airbus sees NZ as ‘test ground’ for zero-emission aviation

Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Air New Zealand aims to fly a 'small scale' commercial zero-emissions service by 2026. (Photo: Air NZ)
Global aerospace company Airbus says it wants to use New Zealand as a testing ground for the next generation of zero-emission air travel. Airbus Asia-Pacific president Anand Stanley said the country’s reliance on short-haul domestic flights and plentiful supplies of renewable energy made it attractive.“This makes NZ the ideal test environment as Airbus explores potential for new energy sources, including hydrogen,” he said at an Air NZ event this morning. The national carrier was outlining its plans to bring zero-emi...

Law & Regulation
Takeover of would-be seabed miner almost complete
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

The deal involves the issue of about 180 million Manuka shares to the owners of the privately-held TTR, about 37.5% of Manuka’s fully diluted shares. The deal values TTR at around $50m.

Sport
Business of Sport: six burning questions for NZ Rugby
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

NZ Rugby faces several quandaries – will it get the red card?

Media
Dominion-Post editor returns to Washington Post
Staff reporters | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

The new role will be as The Post’s Asia-Pacific editor based in New Zealand.

