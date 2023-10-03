Menu
Cannasouth needs to raise capital

Cannasouth is going to seek more funding. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 03 Oct 2023
Medicinal cannabis provider Cannasouth says it needs to raise capital due to its “constrained cash position”.The Waikato-based firm has struggled to make money as it waits for its medicinal cannabis products to be verified by relevant agencies. It last posted a loss of $3.5 million for the six months to June 30, 2023, up from $2.5 in the prior period. Chief executive Mark Lucas told BusinessDesk that although verification for its cannabis flower product could come within weeks, it needs money to operate until that and...
