Cecilia Robinson shoulder tapped for My Food Bag board seat

Dan Brunskill
Wed, 29 Jun 2022

My Food Bag co-founder Cecilia Robinson is back on board. (Photo: Tend Health)
My Food Bag co-founder and former chief executive Cecilia Robinson is to rejoin the board in place of Chris Marshall who resigned this month.Robinson was part of the team that founded the meal-kit company in 2012 and was its co-CEO until mid-2018. She remained on the board until the company went public last year.BusinessDesk understands chair Tony Carter reached out to Robinson to ask if she would consider returning to the board.In a statement, Carter said the co-founder would bring “significant institutional knowledge” of the busin...

