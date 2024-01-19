Menu
Channel rated as good investment as oil companies sell down

Analysts said Mobil’s sell down had created an overhang and a buying opportunity in the defensive yield space. (Image: Channel)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
Channel Infrastructure has had its share rating upgraded by Forsyth Barr with the prospect of a further sell down in shares from its oil companies shareholders selling down their stake.The analysts said the fuels infrastructure company represented “very good value, particularly relative to other defensive yield and infrastructure names”.ForBarr said since Mobil Oil NZ sold out of Channel (CHI) in mid-December 2023, a share performance gap of about 10% has opened up between CHI and its peers, providing a buying opportunity. In additi...
NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund
NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund

The $44.2m deal is part of a major restructure for the rural landlord.

Staff reporters 10:30am
Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation

Employees could get up to 70c in the dollar.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation
The Quiz Free

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
NZ shows ANZ bank path to bigger profits
NZ shows ANZ bank path to bigger profits

After the tumult of the GFC, operations here were delivering 'fantastic returns'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
NZ sharemarket dips for the fourth day in a row
NZ sharemarket dips for the fourth day in a row

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,687.18, down 79.85 points or 0.68%.

Graham Skellern 18 Jan 2024
Synlait faces the choice of the lesser evil
Synlait faces the choice of the lesser evil

Craigs slashed the target price from $1.55 to 90 cents.

Rebecca Howard 18 Jan 2024