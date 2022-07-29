See full details
Climate-related disclosure draft offers exemptions for the first year of reporting

Dan Brunskill
Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Climate-related disclosure draft offers exemptions for the first year of reporting
Amelia Sharman, XRB's director of sustainability reporting, said companies should consider the possibility of operating in a world that is 3 degrees warmer. (Photo: Supplied)
Organisations required to make climate-related disclosures under new legislation will be given a one-year exemption from some reporting requirements. The industry has been concerned about how quickly the new standards will come into effect after being finalised in December. Speaking at a Kernel Wealth event earlier this month, MinterEllisonRuddWatts' founder Lloyd Kavanagh said some companies will have to start preparing the report immediately. “There is going to be almost no time for the first lot of companies with cal...

Economy
Everyone feels the inflation pain this time
Andy Fyers | Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Inflation has historically hit the poor far harder because of the escalating cost of housing but now even the wealthy sharing some of the pain.

Finance
NZ Green Investment Finance review brought forward
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 29 Jul 2022

The climate change minister cited Budget timing and recent climate-related investments as reasons for the change.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

