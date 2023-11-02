Menu
Competition should cap Air NZ's 'excess international returns'

Engine maintenance on Air NZ's NEO fleet is going to disrupt its schedule. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
Forsyth Barr has slashed its earnings expectations for Air New Zealand and now expects a net profit after tax of $251 million for the 2024 financial year. Forbar analysts Andy Bowley and Paul Koraua said in a research note on Wednesday that the national carrier’s earnings were likely to be materially lower than for the financial year ended June 30, 2023, due to lower domestic loads, higher fuel costs and sustained labour inflation. They revised down expectations for net profit after tax and profit before tax by 22% on previ...
