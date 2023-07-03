Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket

Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket
Comvita announced an arrangement with a Chinese customer. (Image: Comvita)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 03 Jul 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket traded flat on the first day of the school holidays, but Comvita jumped more than 4% after making use of the prime minister’s visit to China by signing a new supply agreement.The S&P/NZX 50 Index lacked any real direction and traded in a range of 11,874.74 and 11,918.67 before closing at 11,916.87, down just 0.4 points and with no movement percentage-wise.Trading was light and quiet, with 28.18 million shares worth $88.23m changing hands, and there were 60 gainers and 69 decliners on the main board.Matt Goo...
Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title
Markets

Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title

It was changed to "significant".

Riley Kennedy 3:22pm
Markets

NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover

ERoad bidder, Constellation Software, prefers 100% ownership.

Pattrick Smellie 1:00pm
NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover
Markets

Xero founder Rod Drury to leave its board

Lee Hatton is also stepping down, while US-based Ajali Joshi steps in.

Ben Moore 12:29pm
Xero founder Rod Drury to leave its board

More Markets

Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title
Markets

Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title

It was changed to "significant".

Riley Kennedy 3:22pm
NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover
Markets

NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover

ERoad bidder, Constellation Software, prefers 100% ownership.

Pattrick Smellie 1:00pm
Xero founder Rod Drury to leave its board
Markets

Xero founder Rod Drury to leave its board

Lee Hatton is also stepping down, while US-based Ajali Joshi steps in.

Ben Moore 12:29pm
Tower sells Solomon Islands business
Finance

Tower sells Solomon Islands business

Tower has signed a conditional deal to sell off its Solomon Islands business to Trans Pacific Assurance for around SBD$17 million (NZ$3.3m).The Solomon Islands business is Tower’s smallest Pacific operation. In the financial year to Sept 30, 2022, it generated gross written premi...

Staff reporters 11:55am