DGL Group almost triples profit, spends A$26m on four new acquisitions

Wed, 31 Aug 2022

The company makes, moves, and stores chemicals as well as other types of hazardous waste. (Photo: DGL Group)
DGL Group lifted revenue 88% in the year ended June as it took advantage of increased demand for onshore supplies of chemicals while global freight networks were disrupted.The company – which makes, moves, and stores chemicals – said the result was well ahead of its prospectus forecast and roughly in line with its April earnings guidance. Sales revenue rose to A$369.8 million (NZ$413.3), underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was up 133% at A$65.6m, while underlying net profit almost tr...

